Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (Mahagenco) has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Additional Executive Engineer and Deputy Executive Engineer. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in till October 11.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 300 posts, including 73 Executive Engineers, 154 Additional Executive Engineers and 103 Deputy Executive Engineers.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Age Limit: 40 years, For Mahagenco Employees: 57 years (including Covid age relaxation) for Executive Engineer and Additional Executive Engineer. 38 years, For Mahagenco Employees: 57 years (including Covid age relaxation).

Selection process

The select list will be prepared taking into consideration performance in the Assessment Centre Test (In basket Exercise:-Group Discussion, Problem Solving and Case Studies), Online Test & Personal Interview whichever is applicable.

Application fee

Open: 800, Reserved: 600.

Here’s Mahagenco recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for Mahagenco recruitment 2022:



Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for Mahagenco recruitment

Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Mahagenco recruitment 2022.