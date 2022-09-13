The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET 2022 computer-based test (CBT) exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 18 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Here’s CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam schedule.

Steps to download NTA CSIR NET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022’ Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The CSIR UGC NET admit card will appear Download and take a printout.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2022 will be conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.