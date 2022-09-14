The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged Cycles)-Phase II. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card will be released on September 16. NTA has released the exam city intimation slip for the Computer Based Test (CBT) of 13 subjects to be conducted from September 20 to 22, 2022.

“The notification regarding Intimation for Allotment of Examination City & for downloading of Admit Cards for remaining subject(s) will be displayed on NTA website(s) in due course. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The UGC NET exams 2022 will be held between September 20 and 30 involving 64 subjects.

Steps to download UGC NET exam city slip

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 2” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the exam city intimation slip.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.