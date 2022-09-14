National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes till September 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the notification, the applicants will be able to make changes to their fields including — (i) Any one - Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name. (ii. Date of Birth iii.Gender iv. Category v. PwBD vi. Choice of Universities

“...some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

NTA conducted Common University Entrance Test 2022 from July 15 to August 30 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

The CUET (UG) 2022 result is also expected to release soon. As per a report by Hindustan Times, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar and other NTA, UGC officials have informed that the result will be made available on or before September 15.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.