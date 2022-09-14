PSSSB admit card 2022 released for Superintendent, Storekeeper posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Superintendent- cum- PTI and Store Keeper. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 17. The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.
The exam was earlier scheduled on September 11.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
- Go to Advertisements tab
- Click on “Admit card for Advertisement No. 06 of 2022 Superintendent cum P.T.I. and Store Keeper”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout
The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, of which 31 vacancies are for Hostel Superintendent- cum- PTI and 13 for Storekeeper. The notice regarding the release of admit card/ hall ticket will be issued later.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.