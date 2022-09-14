The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) exam 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The exam was conducted on August 20 and 21, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group “A” - Officers (Scale-I) result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

