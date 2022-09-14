Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Peon exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Peon exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 25 (Sunday) from 12.00 to 2.00 PM.

Here’s CGPSC Peon exam notice.

Steps to download CGPSC Peon admit card 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF PEON (GENERAL ADMINISTRATION DEPT. & CGPSC) EXAM-2022”

Key in your Email Id, Password and submit

The CGPSC Peon admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGPSC Peon admit card 2022.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 Peon vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination.