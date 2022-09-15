Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates can fill up the form at upsconline.nic.in by September 28 upto 6.00 PM.

“Duly signed copy of the online Detailed Application Form alongwith originals of the above certificates are required to be produced along with self certified copies of all the documents at the time of interview or within the last day of interview, which will be published in the Commission’s website in due course, failing which their candidature is liable to be cancelled. It may also be noted that in no case the last date of verification of certificates will be extended. Candidates must also note that they should upload only the scanned copies of the original documents and no document is required to be sent by post,” reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through the CMS 2022 examination. It includes 314 vacancies of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of GDMO in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 GDMO Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Steps to fill UPSC CMSE 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on CMSE DAF link Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill up CMSE DAF 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.