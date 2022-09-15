National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 today, September 15. Once announced, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA conducted Common University Entrance Test 2022 from July 15 to August 30 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar and other NTA, UGC officials have informed that the result will be made available on or before September 15.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Login to the portal using your application number and password Click on the result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, the NTA will close the online application correction window today, September 15. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to make changes to their fields including — (i) Any one - Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name. (ii. Date of Birth iii.Gender iv. Category v. PwBD vi. Choice of Universities

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.