The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for the NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1. Eligible candidates can register on the official website mcc.nic.in till September 23 upto 12 noon. The payment facility will be available up to 8.00 PM.

The choice filling can be done from September 20th to 25th up to 11:55 PM and choice locking will be done from 3.00 PM to 11.55 PM on September 25th. The result be declared on September 28, 2022. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from September 29 to October 4, 2022.

MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register for the counselling round.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2022 counselling

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on “New Online Registration for Round 1” Login and proceed with the registration Make the payment and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

