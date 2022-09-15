The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, September 15. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number, password, and security pin.

The WBJEE allotment status will show the institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat. If satisfied, candidates will have to pay the seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 and report to the institution for admission after document verification till September 19.

Steps to check WBJEE second seat allotment result:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Seat Allotment Result link Key in your login details and submit Check the WBJEE round 2 allotment result Pay the fee and download a copy

Direct link to WBJEE 2nd round seat allotment result.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal. The result was announced on June 17.