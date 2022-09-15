The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the result of the MHT CET 2022 today, September 15. Candidates can check and download their MHT CET scorecard from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 exam was conducted from August 5 to 11 for PCM and August 12 to 20 for PCB groups. The answer keys were released on September 1.

MHT-CET-2022 is conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education in Maharashtra state for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps to download MHT CET scorecard 2022:

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the result link for relevant course

Enter your application number and date of birth to login The MHT CET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MHT CET PCM result 2022.

Here’s direct link to download MHT CET PCB result 2022.