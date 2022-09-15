National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of exam city allotted to the candidate of the ICAR PG and PH.D entrance exam 2022. Candidates can download the exam city intimation letter from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) on September 20. The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” the notice said.

The ICAR PG admit card will be issued in due course.

Steps to download ICAR PG city slip:

Visit official website icar.nta.nic.in Go to Candidates Activity and click on Download Advance City Intimation Slip link relevant course Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The ICAR PG exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR AIEEA PG exam city slip.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR AIEEA PHD exam city slip.