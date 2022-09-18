The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the result of the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The AAT 2022 exam was conducted on September 14, 2022, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on AAT result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.