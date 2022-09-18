JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the result of the Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The AAT 2022 exam was conducted on September 14, 2022, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on AAT result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.