Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the result of the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) exam today. Candidates can check the result online at the official website aai.aero.

The AAJ Junior Executive CBT exam was held on July 27. The candidates whose roll Numbers appear on the merit list have been shortlisted for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 Junior Executive vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online examination and they will be called for the Document Verification/ Voice Test.

The link for downloading the call letters for Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances will be sent to the candidates on their registered E-mail IDs shortly

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on ‘RESULT FOR COMPUTER BASED TEST FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022.’ The AAI JE ATC result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

