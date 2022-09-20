Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card today for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 67th prelims re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

Here’s BPSC 67th prelims exam date notice.

Steps to download BPSC admit card 2022: