Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers for Wealth Management Business at the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 665 vacancies, of which 75 vacancies are for the post of Customer Relationship Executive, 12 for Regional Head, 37 for Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 147 for Senior Relationship Manager, 52 for Investment Officer, 335 for Relationship Manager, 2 for Project Development Manager (Business), 2 for Manager (Business Development), 2 for Central Operations Team - Support and 1 for Manager (Business Process).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s SBI Specialist Officers recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Application fees and intimation charges is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/ intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2022:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS Register and login to apply Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the from and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for SBI recruitment 2022.