The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) prelim exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their RRB PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB PO prelim exam 2022 was held on August 20 and 21 and the result was announced on September 14. The last day to download the scorecard is September 30.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Mains examination on October 1. The admit card will be released soon.

Steps to download IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the view scores link for CRP-RRBs-XI- Officers (Scale-I) Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2022.

IBPS RRB exam 2022

This year, a total of 8106 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB recruitment 2022. This includes 4483 Office Assistant, 2676 Officer Scale I, 745 Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer, 57 Officer Scale-II Information Technology Officer, 19 Officer Scale-II Chartered Accountant, 18 Officer Scale-II Law Officer, 10 Treasury Officer Scale-II, 6 Marketing Officer Scale-II, 12 Agriculture Officer Scale-II and 80 Officer Scale-III.