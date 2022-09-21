Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Assistant Section Officer/ Assistant in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service under Group 5 notified by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from September 26-28.

The TNPSC Group 5 exam 2022 for the posts of ASO and Assistant will be held on December 18 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 161 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service included in Group-V.

Vacancy details

Assistant Section Officer (Other than Law and Finance Department): 74

Assistant Section Officer (Finance Department): 29

Assistant (Other than Law and Finance Department): 49

Assistant (Finance Department): 9

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For ASO- 18-35 years; for Assistant- 18-30 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by UGC. More details in the notification.

Here’s TNPSC Group 5 notification 2022.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the application fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 5 recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TNPSC Group 5 vacancy 2022.