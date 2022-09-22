The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registrations for the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 tomorrow. Eligible candidates can register on the official website mcc.nic.in till September 23 upto 12 noon. The payment facility will be available up to 8.00 PM.

The choice filling window has been opened till September 25 up to 11:55 PM and choice locking will be done from 3.00 PM to 11.55 PM on September 25.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result be declared on September 28. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from September 29 to October 4.

Direct link to the counselling schedule.

Steps to register for NEET PG counselling 2022:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on “New Online Registration for Round 1” Login and proceed with the registration Make the payment and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEET PG 2022 counselling.

MCC conducts online counselling for allotment of Post Graduate (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country under 50% All India Quota every year. The allotment of seats to the candidates is made based on the NEET-PG conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register for the counselling round.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.