The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Fishery Development Officer and Allied Cadre under the Fishery Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies of Fishery Development Officers.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B F Sc. degree from any College/University recognized by ICAR or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of ICAR. More details in the notification.

Here’s APSC FDO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. The applicants from BPL/PWBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.

Steps to apply for APSC FDO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” against FDO and Allied Cadre posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APSC FDO recruitment 2022.