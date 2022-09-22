Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the exam date for the post of Prohibition Constable. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Prohibition Constable exam 2022 will be held on October 16 (Sunday) in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be available for download from September 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 Prohibition Constable posts.

