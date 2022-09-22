Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and question paper for the JEN (Agriculture) 2022, Librarian Grade-III 2022 and Jr.Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exams. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JE Agri Exam 2022 was held on September 10 and Librarian Grade 3 exam 2022 on September 11.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key on the official website from September 23 to 25. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per challenge.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE in the Agriculture department and 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Here’s RSMSSB JE answer key 2022 notice.

Here’s RSMSSB Librarian answer key 2022 notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB answer key 2022:

