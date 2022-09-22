The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the online registration process for MHT CET counseling for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2022-23. Candidates can register for the counselling process at the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 result was announced on September 15. The entire counselling process for MHT CET will be conducted online.

MHT CET counselling schedule

The online registration and uploading of required documents for admission as well as documents verification and confirmation of the Application Form will close on October 4 (4.00 PM).

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be issued on October 7, on which candidates can raise objection (if any) by October 10. The final merit list will be out on October 12.

Based on it, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between October 13 and 15.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates. A candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter”.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2022 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate should have passed HSC (10+12) exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and obtained a non-zero score in MHT-CET 2022. More details are in the notification.

Application fee

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2022 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2022 are required to pay Rs 800 (General category) or Rs 600 (reserved) online.

Steps to register for MHT CET counselling 2022:

Visit official website fe2022.mahacet.org Go to ‘New Registration’ and register on the portal Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to register for MHT CET counselling 2022.