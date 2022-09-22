Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card today for the Lecturer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Lecturer written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The exam will be held for posts advertised under Advt. Nos. 21/2020, 39/2020, 40/2020, 43/2020, 45/2020 & 61/2020.

Here’s BPSC Lecturer exam date notice.

Steps to download BPSC Lecturer admit card 2022: