The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released the round 1 seat allotment result for AP EAMCET counselling 2022. Registered candidates can check the AP EAMCET seat allotment result at the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Based on the seat allotment, the online reporting, fee payment and document upload can be done by the candidate till September 27.

After downloading the provisional allotment order, the candidate will be provided a separate option “SELF REPORTING TO THE COLLGE-ONLINE” to report to the allocated college. The self-reported candidates will be shown in the college login and can admit to the colleges on the published dates.

To check and download their AP EAMCET seat allotment letter, candidates would need to login at the portal using their AP EAPCET Hall Ticket and Date Of Birth.

Steps to check AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022:



Visit official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in Go to ‘Download Allotment letter and Self reporting’ link

Login using AP EAPCET Hall Ticket and Date Of Birth The AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022 result.