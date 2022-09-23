The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ skill test today. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer skill test was held on June 20 and 21. A total of 3608 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13,445 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test, a total of 227 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1982 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification, reads the notification.

The SSC Stenographer DV is scheduled to be conducted from September 29 to October 1. The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission shortly.

Here’s SSC Stenographer skill test result notice.

Steps to check SSC Stenographer skill test result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to “Result” tab – ‘Steno C & D’ Click on Grade C/ D result link The SSC Stenographer skill test result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number/ name.

Direct link to Stenographer Grade C result.



Direct link to Stenographer Grade D result.

Details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Skill Test in Stenography will be uploaded on Commission website September 28. This facility will be available till October 10. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number and SSC Registration Password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.