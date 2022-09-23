The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2022. Registered candidates can check their result online at the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The IAF AFCAT 02/2022 exam was held on August 26, 27 and 28 to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF.

‘AFCAT 02/2022 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” said the notice.

Steps to check IAF AFCAT 2 2022 result:

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 02/2021 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab Login using registered Email ID and Password The AFCAT result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

About IAF AFCAT

Online applications for AFCAT 02/2022 were invited in June for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and NonTechnical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified.

The online examination consists of objective-type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and Engineering Knowledge Test or EKT.