Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Prelim Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC APO prelims 2022 was conducted on August 21 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in two districts — Prayagraj and Lucknow. The preliminary answer key was released on June 16.

Of the 33,315 who appeared, 1079 candidates have qualified the exam and can appear for the UPPSC APO Main exam. The exam details will be issued later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies Assistant Persecution Officer.

Steps to check UPPSC APO result 2022: