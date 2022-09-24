UPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 50+ vacancies in various posts at upsconline.nic.in
UPSC has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, Assistant Professor and Veterinary Officer.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Grade III, Prosecutor, Assistant Professor and Veterinary Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website UPSConline.nic.in till October 13.
The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Specialist Grade III, 12 Prosecutor, 2 Assistant Professor and 10 Veterinary Officer. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details from the official website.
Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification Advt 18/2022.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:
- Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in
- Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile
- Apply for the post, fill details
- Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference