Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up and submit the DAF along with scanned copies of the relevant documents at upsconline.nic.in by October 9 upto 6.00 PM.

“A candidate must upload along with his/her online Detailed Application Form, a scanned copy of certificate of age (indicating his/her date of birth). The date of birth accepted by the Commission is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University which extract must be certified by the proper authority of the University. A candidate who has passed the Higher Secondary Examination or an equivalent Examination may upload a scanned copy of the Higher Secondary Examination certificate or an equivalent certificate,” reads the notification.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 is held for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82. The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

Steps to fill the CAPF 2022 DAF

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2022 DAF Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF (ACs) Examination 2022 DAF.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.