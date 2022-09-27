The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)-Phase II. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 29.

“In case of some of candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the Admit Cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after 30 September. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of name of exam centre in their Admit Card,” reads the notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Admit Card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.