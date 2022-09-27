The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the answer key for the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website uprvunl.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till September 30, 2022.

“DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION IF ANY FOR THE POST OF “Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Accounts Clerk’’ in UPRVUNL against Advt. No. U-47/UPRVUSA/2022. The link shall remain Live from 27TH September 10:00 AM to 30TH September 11:59 PM,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uprvunl.org Click on “Career” tab Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and raise objection, if any

Direct link to download the answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies, of which 5 vacancies are for the post of Chief Chemist, 4 for Additional Private Secretary, 9 for Assistant Review Officer, and 45 for Account Clerk.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.