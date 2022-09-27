The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The online CBT examination was conducted on September 11 in two shifts. All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile scores based on their performance in NORCET-2022.

“This result is provisional subject to fulfillment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement and selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc. as desired by the respective recruiting Institute/Hospitals, as per their criteria applicable at respective Institute/Hospitals. Any qualified candidate who fails to fulfill eligibility criteria of respective Institute/Hospitals will not be considered for selection in that Institute/Hospitals,” reads the notification.

Steps to download NORCET 2022 result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the Result link Click on “Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) - 2022” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

