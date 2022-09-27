Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the exam date for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Soil Conservation Ranger screening test will be held on October 15 and 16. The General Knowledge paper will be held from 1.30 to 3.30 PM on October 15, General English paper from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and Optional Subject paper from 1.30 to 3.30 PM on October 16.

The list of candidates shall be uploaded on October 1 and the admit cards will be uploaded for download on October 10 at the official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 14 posts of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department.

Here’s APSC Soil Conservation Ranger exam notice.