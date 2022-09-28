The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will release the round 2 seat allotment result based on the choices filled in by candidates during registration today, September 28. Registered candidates will be able to check the JOSAA seat allotment result at the official website josaa.nic.in.

Based on the seat allotment, the online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be done between September 28 to October 1 (5.00 PM). The JOSAA counselling 2022 online registration process was open from September 12 to 21.

To check their JOSAA seat allotment result, candidates would need to login at the portal using their JEE (Main) Application Number and Password.

Here’s JOSAA counselling 2022 schedule.

Steps to check JOSAA seat allotment result

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Go to the ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 2’ link (when available)

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and security pin The JOSAA round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen Download and check

The JOSAA third allotment list will be out on October 3. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by October 16.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.