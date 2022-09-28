Today, September 28, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 65 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Eneg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Computer science and Engg. with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Assistant Professor application link Login and apply for the exam Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.