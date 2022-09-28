The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has released the counselling schedule for the UP Bachelor of Education admission 2022. Candidates can check and download the UP BEd counselling schedule from University’s official website mjpru.ac.in.

The UP BEd exam 2022 was conducted on July 6 in 75 districts of the state and the results were declared on August 5. The candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP BEd JEE 2022-24 Merit List are eligible to participate in counselling.

The counselling round will include Main counselling (Round 1): Phase – 1, 2, 3 & 4, Pool counselling (Round 2), Direct admission (Round 3) and Direct admission on Minority seats (Round 4).

Round 1 phase 1 dates

The UP BEd counselling online registration will be done between September 30 and October 7 and choice filling can be done till October 8. The phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 9 and the Seat Confirmation Fee Payment by candidates must be done from October 10 to 13.

Candidates who have completed registration process have to pay Rs 5650 (Rs 650 as counselling fee and Rs 5000 as advance college fee) through online modes. The counselling fee of Rs 650 is non-refundable.

College allotment will be done strictly on the basis of the state rank of the candidate as well as the colleges they have selected in order of preference during counselling. Candidates who have been allotted college will have to Allotment cum Confirmation letter.

