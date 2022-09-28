The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Senior Technical Assistant (under Advt No 10/2022). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Senior Technical Assistant exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on October 1. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 12 vacancies of Senior Technical Assistant.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Steps to download PSSSB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisements tab Click on “Admit Card for Advertisement No. 10 of 2022 Senior Technical Assistant” Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The PSSSB Senior Technical Assistant admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download the PSSSB admit card 2022.