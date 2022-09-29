The Karnataka Examinations Authority will soon release the revised result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in from October 1 onwards.

“The revised UGCET 2022 result as per the orders of the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, shall be announced on October 1,” reads the notice.

As per a report by NDTV, “The revised result will be based on the suggestions made by a committee headed by DR B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.” The high court had asked KEA to revise the CET list considering 50% II PU marks for the repeater students.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to 18 participated by a total of 2,10,829 candidates.

Steps to check KCET result 2022

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link UGCET- 2022 Results Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.