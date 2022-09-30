Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2022 will be held on September 11, 25, October 15 and 16. The Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the Subordinate Service Preliminary exam held in September last year.

The answer key has been released for Paper 1 held on September 11. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till October 4. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Group B Mains answer key 2020:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for the exam The MPSC Group B Mains answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B answer key 2020 Paper 1.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.