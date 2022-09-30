Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till October 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346 vacancies, of which 320 vacancies are for the post of Senior Relationship Manager, 24 for e- Wealth Relationship Manager, 1 for Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and 1 for Operations Head-Wealth.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on October 1, 2022:

Senior Relationship Manager: 24 years to 40 years.

E-Wealth Relationship Manager: 23 years to 35 years.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 31 years to 45 years.

Operations Head-Wealth: 35 years to 50 years.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Relationship Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

E-Wealth Relationship Manager: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

Operations Head-Wealth: Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges.

Application Fee

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) Rs 600 for General and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST and transaction charges) and Rs 100 (Intimation charges only – Non Refundable) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities” Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interview and/or Group discussion and/or any other selection method.

