Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the post of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC ASO exam 2022 was held on July 8 at the Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters. The answer key was released on August 1.

A total of 449 candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round. The category-wise cut-off marks have also been released.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 218 posts of ASO under the state Economic and Statistics Department.

Steps to check RPSC ASO result 2022:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks (Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking) for Asst. Statistical Officer - 2021”

The RPSC ASO result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to RPSC ASO result 2022.