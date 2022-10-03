The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 registration window will close today, October 3. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website bseh.org.in.

The HTET 2022 written examination will be conducted on November 12 and 13 for the duration of 150 minutes. The admit cards will be available for download from November 2 onwards.

Here’s HTET 2022 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks or appearing in final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate degree in the concerned subject and BEd from recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post graduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognised university and BEd from recognised university.

Application Fee Category For One Level Only For Two Level For Three Levels SC and PH candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200 For all candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 All candidates outside Haryana (including SC and PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400

Steps to apply for HTET 2022

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage, click on Registration/ Login Register yourself and proceed with the application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s direct link to HTET application form 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.