National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of All India Entrance Examination for admission to undergraduate programmes or ICAR AIEEA UG 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

A total of 89,413 candidates were registered for this examination of which 61,051 appeared in the exam.

The examination was conducted on September 13 and 14, 2022, in 232 centres across 136 cities throughout the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Score Card AIEEA (UG) – 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

NTA conducts the ICAR Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/ SRF(Ph.D)] -2022 for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2022-23.

