The Directorate of Elementary Education has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The state-level exam is held for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website panjiyakpredeled.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.