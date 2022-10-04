Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will soon close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Engineer/Executive Trainee. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bhel.com upto 5.00 PM today, October 4.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31st, November 1st and 2nd, 2022. The exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of admit cards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 29 years as on September 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Engineer Trainee in (Civil/Mechanical/IT Electrical/Chemical/Metallurgy): Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering /Technology or five-year integrated Master’s degree.

Executive Trainee in (Finance): Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with qualified Chartered or Cost and Works Accountants from recognised Institutions in India.

Executive Trainee in (HR): Full time regular Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian University with at least 60% marks in aggregate in all years with two years full time regular Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Human Resource or Personnel Management and Industrial Relations or Social Work.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee UR/EWS/OBC Rs 500 Rs 300 + GST SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen Nil Rs 300 + GST

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bhel.com Go to Recruitment—Current Job Openings Click on Application link under “Engineer / Executive Trainee - 2022” posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

