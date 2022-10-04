Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner (ATP). Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from October 10 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 9, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies.

ELigibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic & Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic & Transport/Environment) or equivalent or Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years’ experience in the field of Town Planning.”

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.