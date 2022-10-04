Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) under Advt No 14/2022. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2022, from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from October 9 onwards.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos / signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

HPSC has notified 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ADO Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.