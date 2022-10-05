Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the application process for recruitment to the post of Anesthesia Specialist today, October 5. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till October 7.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 96 posts of Anesthesia Specialists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. CPS diploma or equivalent qualification. More details in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Anesthesia Specialist recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for Anesthesia Specialist posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Anesthesia Specialist application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.